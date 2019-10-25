Marshall R. McGown died peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Linden. He was born July 21, 1930, to Marshall H. and Eunice Goodrich.
Marshall was a Korean War veteran, who served as a Marine from 1952-1955.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Nellie; brothers, Sam (Mary), Louis (Betty) and sister Florence.
He is survived by his brother, Bill (Donna); sisters, Emily (Burt) and Gladys; sons, Johnnie, Jerry, Kenny (Natsuda) and Norman. He is also survived by his former daughters-in-law, Leigh Ann McGown and Beth Llarenes; grandchildren, Sharon, Sandra (Robert), Jennifer, Christina, Joshua (Shannon), Brandon (Cheyenne), Eric (Dawn), Matthew, Fierra, Chris and Richard; 23 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th St. in Show Low. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Burton Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to join for a potluck, following the services, at 7074 Rocky Rim Rd.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
