Martha (Marty) Marie Wolf Borseth entered into eternal rest on April 13, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at home in Taylor, Arizona.
Marty was born January 25, 1942, to George and Ruby Wolf.
Marty’s greatest loves in life were her family, helping others, growing anything, her pets and horses.
Her passions were, cooking, gardening, rodeo, teaching small farming to others, helping with the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the VFW, flowers, and animals.
Marty is survived by her husband, Dave Borseth; son, Mike Borseth and his wife Geri; son, David Borseth and wife PJ; her grandchildren, Calista Whitehouse her husband Daniel, Lyssa Rozell, Jackie Borseth-Zupke her husband Sean, Matthew Borseth, Johnathon Borseth, Katrina Borseth, Markus Borseth; great-grandchildren Aron Rozell, Aston Rozell, Malakai Borseth, CJ Zupke and Leiah Zupke.
Marty was preceded in death by her daughter, Khrisit Marie Rozell, and son-in-law, Arron Rozell, and her parents.
Marty always liked learning new things. She worked for McDonnell Douglas, was a deputy for Cochise County, taught kids agriculture, was a radio manager, personality, and DJ for KIKO and KPPR, managed several restaurants, owned her own restaurant, and served as Rodeo Queen, riding and carrying the American flag at Madison Square Gardens.
Marty never met a stranger. She lived her life by one of her favorite entertainers, Frank Sinatra's, famous song…
"I DID IT MY WAY!"
She will be greatly missed!
2 Corinthians 9:7: “Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver…”
A memorial service for Marty will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Owens Livingston Mortuary — Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary — Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
To send condolences please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
