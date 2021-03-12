Martha Brandon

Martha “Jeannie” Brandon, age 87, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away in her sleep on March 5, 2021, with her daughter Brandy Bishop by her side. Jeannie was born to parents Ernest and Georgia Gibson on March 24, 1933, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Her family moved to Arizona in 1949. Jeannie was a business owner and homemaker. She had a strong demanding personality. She expected the best of people and gave life her best effort. Being strong, tough and capable, she passed these traits to her daughters, which helped them through many of life’s challenges. Jeannie enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Leonard. They visited Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and Las Vegas. Jeannie appreciated many of her dear friends and would let them know her feelings for them. Her family appreciates the kindnesses of Hospice Compassus over the last year.
Jeannie is survived by her daughter Karen “Brandy” Bishop, of Show Low; stepchildren Lt. Col. David Crockett, Tom Crockett, William Crockett, Janet Amos and Linda Crockett; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Buford E. Brandon in 1984, and then by husband Leonard L. Crockett in 2011, and by her daughter Janet Cole in 2018.
A funeral and memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop with a brief viewing immediately before the service. Interment will follow at the Show Low City Cemetery.
Arrangements by Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
