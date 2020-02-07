Martha Harris

Martha Susan Harris, 92, of Whiteriver, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, of the Tuigan Clan. Her father was the late, Martin Susan and mother the late Stella Antonio.
She was born and raised in Cedar Creek. She worked with Indian Health Services since the age of 16 as a nurse’s assistant, dishwasher in the kitchen and retiring in 1987 as cook.
Her home was always filled with her grandchildren and their friends. Her home always had good food and unconditional love for everyone.
She is survived by her two sons, Gilbert Harris and Martin Harris; grandchildren Karl Harris, Cory Harris, Kasheena (Douglas, Jr.) Miles and Makayla Cody; great-great-grandchildren: Bryson Harris, Janiah Harris, Kochise Miles, Karlo Harris, Franko Harris, Shantel Harris and Chanelle Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Harris and two grandsons: Franco Harris and Josiah Harris.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Whiteriver Lutheran Church in Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Harris family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.