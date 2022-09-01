On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Martin Lucas, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 70.

Martin was born in Indiana. He held many jobs in his life including: delivering propane, being a Department of Public Safety reserve officer, working on a pig farm, working at the Snowflake paper mill and spending 30 years as a barber in Phoenix and Snowflake. He was married to Hallie for 50 years. They raised one daughter, Tonya, and two sons, Destry and Lance.

