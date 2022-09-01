On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Martin Lucas, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 70.
Martin was born in Indiana. He held many jobs in his life including: delivering propane, being a Department of Public Safety reserve officer, working on a pig farm, working at the Snowflake paper mill and spending 30 years as a barber in Phoenix and Snowflake. He was married to Hallie for 50 years. They raised one daughter, Tonya, and two sons, Destry and Lance.
Martin was a servant leader and had a loving heart for his family, friends and community. He enjoyed hunting, camping, reading and taking care of his and Hallie's home. Most of all, he loved quality time with his family. Martin's sense of humor was one-of-a-kind and incredibly infectious.
Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia, and brother-in-law, George. He is survived by his wife Hallie, three children, Tonya (Steve), Destry (Stacey) and Lance (Rebecca), father Lee, sister Sheri, brother David (Barbi) and grandchildren, Elliott, Amelia, Penelope, Parker and Violet.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, at Valley View Baptist Church located at 1212 Main St, Snowflake, Arizona at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to NPC Friends and Family to provide scholarships for the students of Northland Pioneer College. Checks can be made payable to NPC Friends and Family, noting: "In memory of Martin Lucas" on the memo line, and sent to NPC Friends and Family, 1611 S. Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937. Online donations can be made via PayPal at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
