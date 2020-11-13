Marvin Burnette

Marvin Charlie Burnette of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away after a long illness on Nov. 9, 2020 in Globe, Arizona. He was 79. Marvin was born on January 26, 1941 in Whiteriver to the late, Hugo and Doris (Massey) Burnette.
He grew up attending school in Whiteriver and graduated from the East Fork Mission High School. Following his graduation he moved to Oklahoma where he attended post graduate classes at the Chilocco Community College. He then moved back to Whiteriver where he began his 40+ year career with the BIA Forestry division as a heavy equipment operator where he retired.
Mavin married his high school sweetheart, Adelia Stover, at the Whiteriver Lutheran Church in Whiteriver and together they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Marvin had a green thumb and always kept his yard immaculate. He was an avid ASU and Arizona Cardinals fan and will be deeply missed by all those he dearly loved.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Adelia Burnette of Whiteriver; daughter, Nora (Ronald, Sr.) Massey of North Fork, Arizona; sons, Matthew Burnette and Michael Burnette of Whiteriver, Arizona; brothers, David Massey, Renfro Massey, Leroy Burnette, Mark Burnette and Dino Burnette; sisters, Melinda Ivins, Veronica Titla, Caroline Burnette and Bernadine Pope as well numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~Show Low with the graveside services to follow at 1:00 P.M. at the Chieftain Baha Springs Cemetery in North Fork.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
