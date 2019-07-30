Marvin Taylor

Marvin Donald (Don) Taylor entered into rest July 7, 2019, at his home in Snowflake. He was born Sept. 14, 1935, to Herbert and Lucille Glover Taylor. Don loved amateur radio since he was young. He moved from Arkansas at a young age and has mainly lived in Arizona since. Don joined the Navy in 1956 and was list "top secret" for Navy Submarine Communications; he was discharged in 1960. Marvin used his VA benefits to earn his associate's degree (A.A.S.) in 1971.
Don married Marie Elizabeth Montgomery and she preceded him in death in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant son, Johnathan, and only brother and sibling, Jerry Taylor.
Don is survived by his children: Marvin D. Taylor II, Faith Ann Taylor, Dawn Marie Servant, Rebecca M. Hunt, Seth L. Taylor and Michael Ray Taylor; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life and open house will be open to many friends from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10,at the La Cocina De Eva Banquet Hall in Snowflake.
To share condolences with the Taylor family, visit hunt4quality@yahoo.com or www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory handled arrangements.
