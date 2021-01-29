Marvin Thomas

No services are planned for longtime Santa Cruz, Calif., resident Marvin “Bud” Thomas, who died on Dec. 30, 2020, at his home in Vernon, Arizona.
Thomas was born in Beckwourth, Calif., but moved with his family at a young age to Santa Cruz, He graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1946.
Thomas worked for Pacific Bell in Santa Cruz for many years. After retiring, he and his wife, the former Barbara Stanley, lived on a gold-mining claim in Downieville,
At age 72, Thomas retired a second time, and he and Barbara moved to Vernon. He loved to turn cast-off items into useful things. Many of the items he restored were found along the roadside, including the old Vernon Fire Department doors, which he revamped for his garage. His family knows there weren’t many things Thomas couldn’t fix.
He had an ability to make friends wherever he went, and his ready smile and welcoming spirit drew people to him throughout his life. He had an endless supply of stories, and he knew how to spin a spellbinding tale. In addition to wife Barbara, he is survived by three sons, five stepchildren, two sisters, Ethel Clark of Santa Cruz, and Lucy Coraley of Peralta, NM, and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.
Thomas said he wasn’t afraid to die, because he would work to his last day, then lie down next to Barbara, fall asleep and simply not wake up.
And that’s how his life ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.