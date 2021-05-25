Mary Archibeque

Mary Ann Archibeque, a resident of Springerville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at the age of 82 in Mesa. Mary Ann was born May 2, 1939 in Quemado, New Mexico to parents Teodoro and Gertruditas Padilla.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her former husband, Hilario Archibeque as well as four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her two children, son, Philip Andrew Archibeque and daughter Natalia Odilia Harwell, two sisters and one brother.
Mary Ann worked for a number of years as a supervisor for Gangi Brothers Packing Company in Santa Clara, California and also as a shift cook at White Mountain Regional Medical Center. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed sewing, watching Spanish novelas and camping outdoors with family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mary Ann’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.