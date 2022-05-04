Mary Baca, 77, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Gilbert, Arizona. 

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Baca, children, Laura Salazar, Janet Collins, Gail Cisneros, Rob Baca, grandchildren and great grandchildren.    

She will always be a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is deeply missed, but her memory will be forever carried on in the hearts of those that survive her.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022,10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerille, Arizona.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.