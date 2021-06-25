Mary Beard

Mary Rose Beard of Show Low died June 12, 2021. She was born in Michigan on June 29, 1941. Mary worked as a pediatric LP nurse in both Whiteriver hospital and Navapache hospital, and at a nursing home. She taught several years in Whiteriver in the summer school special needs program.
Mary chaperoned the Show Low athletes participating in Special Olympics competitions in Arizona and other states. She was very active in her beloved St. Rita Catholic parish in Show Low.
She is survived by two adopted, Apache girls, Cheryl and Susie. Both graduated from Show Low High in 2000.
A funeral mass will be celebrated by The Very Reverend Daniel F. Kassis at St. Rita’s in Show Low on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 am. A ROSARY will be prayed in the church at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to the girls may be sent to St. Rita Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens, Show Low 85901
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.