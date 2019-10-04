Mary Brandenburg

Mary Eleanor (Bush) Brandenburg died Sept. 27, 2019, at Summit Hospital in Show Low, due to complication of age. She was born April 8, 1922, in Alhambra, California, to Charles and Maude (Womack) Bush.
Shortly out of high school, Mary married Robert Barnes. She later married Richard Bratton and subsequently married Howard Brandenburg.
Mary resided in Southern California until 2000, and then moved to Show Low, a town she dearly loved.
In her former years, Mary attended Pasadena City College and became a licensed vocational nurse. Mary was highly intelligent and took pride in keeping up with the latest news. She was well travelled and well read. Through the years, she never lost her keen sense of humor.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Fredrick, Francis and Charles along with her dearest daughter-n-law, Susan Barnes.
Mary is survived by her son, Richard Barnes; daughters Cheryl Suzanne Barnes, Patricia (Bob) Koether and step-daughter Denise Bratton. She was especially close with her grandchildren: Greg (Bea), Bradley, Christopher Barnes, Bryan Johnson, Jeff Koether; and granddaughters Tracy Patterson and Kori (Jack) Brose.
Mary is also survived by nine great grandchildren: Bob Patterson, Jeremy, Benji, Ally, Iselle, Ayten, Rikky, Isabelle Barnes, and Rylie Brose.
As mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Mary's heart of gold and bright spirit will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
The family greatly acknowledges Hospice Accord who gently and lovingly cared for Mary during her final days along with the staff, doctors and nurses at Summit Hospital.
In honor of Mary's wishes, no services will be held. Her family will gather at a later date for a private memorial.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Brandenburg family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
