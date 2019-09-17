Mary Brewer

Mary Jane "MJ" Brewer, 77, of Snowflake, died Sept. 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1942, in Safford.
As a young woman MJ loved to "cowboy" with her father, Barry "Doc" West. She worked on their ranch, rodeos, barrel racing and gardening. She was an outdoor girl that also loved to hunt, fish and camp. MJ moved to Taylor in 1974, where she raised her five children. In 1991 she married the love of her life, Coleman Brewer. They were married for 28 years and lived in Snowflake.
She loved to teach and she loved children. In her spare time she tutored students in reading and math at Taylor Elementary School. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities. She was always the biggest voice in the crowd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, two sisters, daughter and granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Centennial Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9th S. 2nd West in Snowflake. Burial will be that same day at 2 p.m. at the Pinedale Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
