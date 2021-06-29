Mary Brown

Mary Rose Brown, 69, passed away Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, at her home in Concho, Arizona following a lengthy illness, with her family at her side. Mary was born May 14, 1952, in Hinsdale, Cook County, Illinois to the late Henry Peter and Anna Augusta (D'Angelo) Morello.
Mary worked for the Illinois Bell Telephone Co. and, later, in the insurance industry as an office manager in Illinois. In 2007, Mary and her husband, Roger, retired and bought a small ranch in Concho, Arizona. Many Concho residents will fondly remember Mary for her great assistance to them during her 10 years of service at the Concho Public Library. Mary was an active member of the Concho Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary and the Concho Animal Advocates. She served with the Red Cross helping displaced fire victims and became a CERT member. Mary was a regular volunteer at nearly all Concho events. She loved attending her "Sassy Sister's" group of dear friends. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. In addition to visiting their children and grandchildren, Mary and Roger traveled to over 40 states, border to border and coast to coast.
Mary Rose Brown is survived by her husband of 34 years, Roger Lewis Brown; children: Jason (Gina) Pierce; Michele (Walid) Bandar, Brian (Kim) Pierce; brothers: Anthony P. (Ruth) Morello, Henry J. (Dee) Morello; sister, Anna A Baluk; and stepson, Kevin N. Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Anthony, John, Elliot, Asher, Bradley and Jack.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Concho Valley Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Commercial Drive, across from Lion's Community Park.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
