Mary Corey

Mary Joann Corey of Show Low, Arizona passed away on June 28, 2021 in Snowflake, Arizona. She was 83. Mary was born on July 5, 1937 in Moran, Kansas to her parents the late, Earl Joseph and Daisy May (Wilson) Fouts.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
