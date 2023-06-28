Beloved wife and mother, Mary Ellen Bushman, 83, passed away July 20th, 2023, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on July 1st at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low.

Mary Ellen married Boyd Bushman on June 8th, 1960, in the Salt Lake City temple. She graduated from BYU and enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading and spoiling her grandchildren.

