Mary Fisher

Mary Lee Fisher was born September 28, 1926 to Alline Stingley and Taylor Wright in Morton, Mississippi. She was married to HW Fisher on Feb. 2, 1946. The newlyweds immediately moved to McNary, Arizona where they began their life together.
Shortly after arriving in McNary, Mary began working for Dr. and Mrs. Dysterheft as their housekeeper and cook. She remained in the employment of the Dysterheft’s for over 50 years. Mary and HW purchased land in Lakeside in 1985 and moved from McNary (bringing their home with them) to Lakeside where they have lived since.
Mary was a wonderfully warm and kind person who was also an excellent cook and hostess. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends with dinners and cooking outside. She loved gardening and keeping her flowers and yard immaculate. But her favorite hobby was getting away fishing with her beloved HW. She was a faithful member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
Mary passed peacefully from this life at 1:20 a.m. on August 26, 2020 in the presence of HW and family members.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, HW Fisher. She is mourned and will be missed by her husband HW and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
