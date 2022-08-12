Mary Flake

Mary Louise Skouson Flake passed away on August 2, 2022, at her home in Snowflake, Arizona. She was born on January 12, 1940, to Smith Hollister Skouson and Mary Louisa Whipple in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was the 8th of 10 children in the family, and the youngest daughter. She, her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother all shared the name of Mary Louise. When she was three years old her parents moved to Arizona and she spent most of her growing up years in Mesa, where she graduated from Mesa High School in 1958. She was particularly talented in music and her best instrument was the piano. She earned a music scholarship to ASU and attended there for a semester.

During that semester she met Jake Flake at a dance at the Mezona in Mesa. They dated for several months and announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day, 1959. When they told her parents, her mother said, “Oh, I was afraid of that!” She was afraid that Jake would take her away to a ranch where her musical talents would never be used again. Mary Louise and Jake were married on June 19, 1959, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and after he had graduated from ASU the following year, they moved to the Bar X Ranch in Young to start their life together.

