Mary Gabaldon

Mary Linda Gabaldon, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow, Arizona following a brief illness. She was 83 years old. Mary was born on Sunday, May 1, 1938, in Holbrook, Arizona to her parents, the late Jesus Lucero "Joe" and Aggie (Tafoya) Montano.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Holbrook and was a graduated member of Holbrook High School's Class of 1956. The following year, in 1957, she married her forever sweetheart, Eutilio Rael "Sonny" Gabaldon. Sonny passed away just as the new millennium was dawning. Though Mary missed him terribly, she found the strength to carry on; better, stronger and more determined than ever before. She relied on her faith in God to help her for through the darkest of days. Mary was a lifelong and faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Holbrook and she attended Mass every week.
In her younger years, Mary was blessed to be able to work along side of her mother and dad at their cafe, "Joe & Aggies," for many years. She loved to see the community when they came into the cafe to grab a bite of lunch and dinner. Her service was always delivered with a warm and gentle smile. Later, Mary went on to work for the Holbrook Unified School District, from which she ultimately retired after years of faithful service. The students loved her and she loved them right back.
When she was too busy with work or tending to her work around the house, Mary enjoyed spending her time reading a good book. She also was quite talented with a needle and thread and loved to sew but, as far as she was concerned, her favorite time spent was with her family. She was a loyal and wonderful helpmate to her husband, of nearly 43 years; a loving and nurturing mother to her children and was the most doting grandmother to her grandkids and great-grandkids. She adored them all and they all loved her in return. In her eyes, truly, "Families Are Forever!"
Mary is survived by her son, Jesse William Gabaldon; two granddaughters: Christina Gabaldon, Hannah Gabaldon; two grandsons: Jesse Gabaldon, Jr., Patrick Gabaldon; three great-grandsons: Dominic Gabaldon, Benjamin Gabaldon and Luca Hanson. Along with her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Gabaldon; two brothers: Hermenes "Armondo" Montano, Johnny Montano; and by her sister, Alice Montano.
A closed casket Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Holbrook. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Concluding Services and Interment will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – Holbrook Chapel is handling the arrangements.
