Mary Frances Harmon, 80, died on Nov. 9, 2020, in Pinetop.
She was born on June 22, 1940, in San Diego and lived in Pinetop for 30 years.
She earned a cosmetology degree from Idaho State.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Harmon; daughters Melinda Davis and Michelle Peterson and a son, Michael Harmon.
She was preceded in death by Helen Ussery, Danny Barga and Patty Doughty.
A celebration of life is planned for next summer in Pinetop.
