Mary Ann Hunter went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2021, at the Carriage House, Snowflake, Arizona. Mary was born in Glendale, Arizona, on December 29, 1938, to Oddie and Ruth Randal. She was raised in Tucson, Arizona. She left when she met her husband, Jamie Hunter, and they resided in Flagstaff, Arizona. They also lived all over California.
Mary worked at Coast to Coast with her husband. She also worked at the Carriage House for nine years. Mary was a proud Baptist and attended the Silver Creek Baptist Church.
Mary left behind two daughters, Linda Williams and Vicki Hunter; two grandchildren, Donald Williams and Hunter Williams; and one great grandchild, Jalen Williams.
If you wish to share condolences with the Hunter Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
