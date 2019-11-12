Mary J. Seim went to be with Lord Nov. 5, 2019, in Overgaard, peacefully after surviving the battle of life after the loss of her husband of 27 years. She was born May 27, 1959, in Payson, to Robert Leroy Seim.
Mary growing up a fiery red head ready to pick a fight and sure to finish it. Mary grew up with her mate, Andrew Gilles, as her bully. They were married 27 long years. Together they raised their children the best they could with their faith in the Lord.
She was survived by her brothers, Dwayne and Bobby Seim; sister Roberta Kriz; her daughters, Michelle Gillies Garvin (Prickey) and Anatasia Gillies Springer (Spazzy), and son, Christopher Allen (Kaveman); adopted daughters, Casey Hall, Kelly McQuiston, and Lori Christensen; adopted sons, Joshua Strong and Robert Powell. She also leaves behind a favorite grandson, Trevor Lee Gillies, along with 15 more grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Andrew Lee Gillies, father Robert Leroy Seim; brother Rocky Seim and aunt Jean Morton.
A celebration of life has already taken place.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Mary Seim’s family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.