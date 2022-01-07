Mary Jo Butitta / Murray age 74, Beloved Wife, mom and friend joined God in Heaven on December 21st, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID. She passed peacefully surrounded by family at Summit Hospital in Show Low AZ.
Mary Jo was born Jan. 10th 1947 in Rockford, IL the oldest daughter of Joseph Butitta and Jeanne Roenneburg/ Butitta. She attended High Schools between Rockford, IL and Phoenix, Arizona. She moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1991. She was a successful business manager for local motorcycle dealership and automotive service center. Her faith and family were the most important in her life. Mary Jo was a strong, generous women, so easy to love. Her smile and laughter was honest and heart felt. Mary Jo had a special love for animals all her life. Her greatest love besides John was her horse Chief. A caring and creative servants heart, she touched everyone who knew her. Her legacy of Love, Kindness, and Faith in Jesus lives in our Hearts Forever.
Preceded in Death by her parents Joseph and Jeanne Butitta, Brother Joseph Butitta,
Survived by her Husband John E. Murray,
Her children: Chad Mitchell (Toby)
Wade Chamberlain (Nicki), Rockford, IL, Sister Deborah Butitta, Brother Charles Butitta (Prescott, AZ) She is also survived by Grand Children, Great Grand Children & many nephews and nieces and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 14th 2022, 1:00 P.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.