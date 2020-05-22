Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and long time Show Low resident Mary Kinney passed away peacefully on May 15, at the age 98. Mary was born November 5th, 1921 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In 1942 she married Ellwood “Wild Bill” Kinney and moved to Midland, Texas while he was serving in the Army Air Corp. In 1957 while moving to California, Bill, Mary, and their son William (Little Bill) made Show Low their hometown. They opened and operated the Dairy Creme, the first fast food restaurant in Show Low and later bought into the A&W franchise which they ran for years. Ultimately Mary ended up working for the state of Arizona which she retired from in 2011 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Jerry) Ealing; her grandson, Ryan (Tara) Kinney, great-grandson, Wyatt; daughter, Kathleen McGuire; granddaughter, Jessica (Russell) Hall; great-grandsons, Jayden, Gabriel, Ethan; her son, Jeffrey Kinney; granddaughter, Chelsey Kinney; great- grandson, Tahj; her daughter, Kristeen (Marlo) Thomas; grandson, Marshall Johnson and great-grandsons, Elijah and Urijah.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Wild Bill, her son Little Bill, and her brother Robert Vervalin.
Due to the current health situation, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. An announcement will be made once a date and time are determined.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
