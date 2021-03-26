Mary Lines

Mary A. Lines died on March 10, 2021, in Mesa. She was born on Oct. 22, 1921, in central, Arizona. On May 27, 1941, she married the love of her life, Darrald E. Lines. They raised five children.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband.
Mary is survived by sisters LaVada Layton and Edith Jackson; five children, Naoma (Ralph) Staley, Janyth Chesser, Verla (Peter) Klimoski, Kevin Allred and Lenes (Keri) Lines; 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
If you wish to share condolences with the Lines family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
