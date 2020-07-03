Mary McAllister

Mary Elizabeth McAllister passed away peacefully at home May 25. She was was 98 years old.
Mary was born in Harris, Humboldt County, California on August 20, 1921, the youngest daughter of Frank and Gertrude Brown. She grew up in Northern California and spent many years raising her family and improving every building she could get her hands on. She moved to Payson in 1988 and then migrated to Concho in 1993.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George A. McAllister and their oldest son, James McAllister.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Hall and Mikki Duggan; her son, Nick McAllister; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
