Mary McClain

Mary Martha (Coplan) McClain passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Show Low, Arizona.
Martha was born September 10, 1943 in McNary, Arizona to Earl Taylor Coplan and Lula Emily (Kay) Coplan and was the youngest of nine children. She grew up in Woodruff and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1961.
Martha raised her three sons in Show Low. She worked in the restaurant business waiting tables and managing. She also worked in the telephone cable installation business splicing telephone cables and even driving a truck to deliver giant rolls of cable to job sites.
She liked watching football and baseball games from Little League up to the pros. She enjoyed many camping and fishing trips and family reunions. She loved to crochet and made beautiful items for others.
She married Max McClain in 1995. They traveled while Max worked highway construction as an owner/operator truck driver. They later moved to Alpine, Arizona and managed the Alpine RV Park until 2012 when they retired and bought a home in Show Low.
She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Max and Martha were sealed in the temple and later enjoyed working in the Snowflake, Arizona Temple.
Left to honor Martha and remember her love is husband Max T. McClain; sons Dwight Barry (Melvina) VanCleave, Thomas (Shasta) VanCleave, and Robert (Ramie) VanCleave; five grandchildren, Felicia, Desirae, Lindsey, Justin, and Garrett; great-grandchildren Corbin, Rovan, Sage, and Ember; brothers Kenny, Charles, and Nolan (Bea) Coplan; sisters Willa Mae Patterson and Coralee Donaldson. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Willis Coplan, and sisters Ruby Webster and Bonnie Coplan.
Martha will be remembered as a kind, bright light to her loved ones and church.
The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice and Ballard Senior Home Care.
Services will be at a later date.
