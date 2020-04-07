Mary Lou McCoy, 87, died March 31, 2020 in Show Low. She was born Mary Louise Sisemore Feb. 16, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota and raised in a happy and loving home.
Young Mary Lou was quite adventurous. She drove race cars and took a trip around the world with her husband, Eddie McCoy, working along the way to get from one destination to the next. Although they brought along their own car; sometimes they traveled by hopping freighters. She had a special knack for storytelling. Hearing her reminisces of the unique experiences during her long life was always fascinating and entertaining, no matter how many times she told them. Mary Lou and Eddie settled down in Concho then later relocated to Show Low.
Mary Lou was never one to sit still long. She enjoyed going through pawn shops, flea markets, antique and second hand stores, celebrating birthdays and M&Ms. She especially loved holidays, having a wardrobe and accessories for every occasion, never failing to get decked out in observance. At 87 she was still bowling in two different leagues plus regularly playing bingo and cards with all the gals. The vast number of friends that were Mary Lou’s family best describe her as faithful to her friends; always giving and not expecting anything in return. She rarely went anywhere without bringing along a personal gift for someone. She truly was a treasure. Our world is a better place because she was here.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eddie McCoy and her parents Raymond Sizemore and Lola Potter Sizemore.
In observance of coronavirus pandemic mandates no formal services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.