Mary Murray

Mary Lee (Johnson) Murray passed away on September 10, 2021 at the nursing home, Haven of Show Low, in Arizona at the age of 68.
She was born in Cadillac, Michigan on October 20, 1952 to Carl and Leah Johnson. The Johnson family moved to Tucson during the summer of 1959 and then to Benson in 1964. Mary Lee graduated from Benson Union High School in 1970. She then attended Lambson Business School in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mary Lee is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lee Bernal, of Benson and Patricia’s four boys and their families — Jaymes (Ivory) Bernal, Damian Bernal, Robert Bernal and Daniel Sisneroz and two great-grandsons.
She is also survived by her sister, Martha Johnson, of Deming, New Mexico and a brother-in-law, Lauren Paulson, of Show Low, Arizona and family and sister-in-law Maxine Simons of Paso Robles, California and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dr. Ronald Johnson, and her sister, Cynthia Paulson.
The Johnson and Paulson families would like to thank the management and staff of Angel Wings Assisted Living and The Haven of Show Low who took such good care of Mary Lee for so many years. Special thanks and appreciation go to Heather, Kayla, Lynn, Marie and Pat at The Haven.
A memorial service and interment will be conducted at a future date at Cochise Gardens of Rest in Benson, Arizona.
