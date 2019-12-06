Mary Peterson

Mary Louise Peterson of White Cone, died Nov. 26, 2019, in Phoenix just two days shy of her 86th birthday. She was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Ganado, to Alfred and Annie (Begay) Williams.
Mary was a true motivational speaker who believed strongly in a good education. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s graduations and their many accomplishments. She had a great sense of humor and was always making jokes that had everyone laughing all the time.
Mary loved to dress traditional and made many of her own traditional outfits. She was a homemaker having loved staying at home tending to her sheep and taking care of others. She did however look forward to her regular visits from her dear friends, Mamie and Theodore Begay and Suzie Dickson.
She was an avid Arizona Cardinals fan and was always rooting for Larry Fitzgerald, her favorite player. She also enjoyed rooting for the Phoenix Suns.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip D. Peterson; children, Philbert Peterson, Phyllis Peterson, Patsy Jimmy, Patricia Peterson, Patrick Peterson, Stanford Peterson, Roxy A. Whitehair and Ernestine Peterson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Louis Williams Sr., Leroy Williams and Melvin Williams.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sarah Shabi, Dale Williams and Larry Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Holbrook Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1127 Helen Ave in Holbrook with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Holbrook Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
