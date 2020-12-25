Mary Allen Phelan, 85, died on Dec. 8, 2020, in Vail.
A resident of Alpine from 1990 to 2007, Mrs. Phelan was born on Jan. 23, 1935, in Yerrington, Nevada, and had lived in Vail for four years.
She graduated from Tucson High School in 1953, earned an associate's degree in social work and worked for AT&T Communications until 1986. She also worked with the Forest Service, the BLM, Alpine's sewer, sanitary and education boards, and did a lot for the community.
She is survived by sisters Vera Cassel, Julia Ashworth-Sharpe, Elena Valdez, Teresa Norsagaray, Gloria Almazan and Nannette Villarreal; brothers Carlos Ashworth and Tommy Ashworth; children Charles Phelan, Catherine Fronabarger, Thomas Phelan, Victoria Arnold and Timothy Phelan; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eli Phelan; sisters Velma, Millie, Verga and Gloria; her son Billy; and her grandson Richard.
A service will be held on Jan. 23.
East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery in Tucson is handling the service.
