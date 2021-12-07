Mary Romero

Mary Romero

Mary Ellen Romero, 69, passed away, November 22, 2021. She was born August 9, 1952 in Springerville, the daughter of Eligio B. Romero and Celsa Chavez.

Mary was Mother Superior with Franciscan Sisters in Ventura, California before transferring to Rome where she was stationed with Pope John Paul, II. She will be missed by her many family and friends.

Rosary will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mary’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

