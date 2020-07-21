Mary Runion, 90, left her earthly domain on July 5 in Lakeside. The world has lost a loving caregiver, entrepreneur, Christian woman. The family has gained one fierce guardian angel.
She was born in Lisbon, Ohio in 1929. She married Harold Runion in 1947 and together had three children: Jerry (Michelle), Keith, and Tracy (Matt) Chase.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold, her brother Paul, and her sister Ruth, as well as her parents. She is survived by her three children along with grandchildren Kim (Phil) Young, Nicki (Dave) Tuschmann, Amy (Bryan) Rudy, Chad (Kristen) Runion, Nathan (Stephanie) Chase, and Nick (Anna) Chase along with 10 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
She and Harold moved from Ohio to Arizona in 1958. She was briefly a nurse’s aide and, while unable to pursue the profession at the time, would have been a wonderful nurse. She spoke fondly of her time working at Phoenix General. She worked at Valley Distributing (Yellow Front) before entering barber school in the late ‘60s.
She was lover of horses and raised and showed appaloosas in Phoenix.
The family moved to Lakeside in 1972 and opened The Lakeside Barbershop. At the time, it was the first barbershop in Lakeside and still stands today as Henry G’s. She retired in 1982 after selling the barbershop, and she and Harold traveled and wintered in Yuma and Apache Junction.
She was a member of the Pinetop Baptist Church and past officer in the Order of the Eastern Star.
Her family wishes to thank Solterra Senior Living for her care for many years.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements.
