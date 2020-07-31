Mary Slade

Mary Laverne Pugh Slade was born September 11, 1935 in Brownwood, Texas to Jean and Mary Del Roberts Pugh. She passed away peacefully at her home in Springerville, Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Mary was five when her family relocated to a ranch they bought near Red Hill, New Mexico. A few years later, they moved off the ranch to Springerville, where she resided, except for a few years in Eagar, until her passing.
She married Clinton Lamar Slade in 1951. At the time of his death in January 2013, they had been married 61 years. She and Clint ranched and farmed in the Springerville area.
Mary also served for a time as an Avon representative in the 1960’s. In later years, she learned to paint, play classical music on the piano and wrote an autobiography book. Her loves included her membership in the Jesus First Church, cooking delicious meals, taking care of her yard, working side by side with Clint, and most importantly, her family and the Lord.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton, her parents, Jean and Mary Pugh, brothers, Oran Gene, James Newton (Babe) Pugh, infant brother, Eugene Pugh and grandson, Derek Jason Hall.
Surviving family members include her brother, Charles Travis (Lawanda) Pugh, daughters, Cheryl Laree (Gary) Enders, Tanna Lynn (David) Johnson, Debra Lee (Loren) Bradley, grandchildren, Leslie Hall, Clinton Hall, Britt Hall, Trevor Hall, Bryan Hall, Lee Johnson, Luke Johnson, Kellie Johnson McCormick, Aaron Bradley and Aryale Bradley Mahan and 22 great grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mary’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
