Mary Smith

Mary Baca Smith, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home in Eagar. She was born April 19, 1931, in Springerville, the daughter of Pedro C. Baca and Martina Chavez Baca.
Mary will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and serving her church and church family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Lyle Dean Smith of Eagar; son Robert (Denee) Baca of Springerville; daughters: Kathy (Greg) Reynolds, Boydton of Virginia; Janella (Greg) Orona of Springerville; step-sons: Ray Dean (Denise) Smith, Alan (Sheri) Smith, Larry (Kim) Smith, Ricky (Christi) Smith; brothers: Tommy Baca, Bill Baca; sister Marian Ballejos; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bonifacio Baca and son Leonard Baca.
Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Springerville, with memorial mass following at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 117 Apache St. Springerville, AZ 85938.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mary’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar, handled arrangements.
