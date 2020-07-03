Mary Trujillo

Mary Passmore Trujillo, 90, of Taylor passed away on June 27, in Lakeside.
Mary was born on Jan. 9, 1930, in Winslow to Moises and Adela Gonzales
She is survied by her sons, Raynold Passmore, John Passmore, Manuel Passmore, Jesse Passmore; adopted son Richard Passmore; daughters, Della Archuleta, Victoria Romero, Patricia (Patsy) Hughes; brother, Elisio Gonzales; sisters: Connie Barron, Rosalie Merrit; 22 grand children, 43 great-grand children and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Manuel P. Passmore and husband Lupe Trujillo; sister, Fina Gonzales; brothers, Luis Gonzales, Lupe Gonzales, Moises Gonzales and Gabriel Gonzales; and parents Adela Gonzales and Moises Gonzales
There will be a viewing at Greer's Mortuary, Winslow, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Desert View Cemetery, Winslow.
Arrangements by Greer's Mortuary 928-289-3335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.