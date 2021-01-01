MaryAnn V. Griego 72, a resident of St. Johns for 55 years, passed away on December 14, 2020 in Mesa, Az.
She was born on November 16, 1948 in St. John's Az.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on January 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in St. Johns.
