Maryrose Rush

Maryrose O. Rush went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020 in Taylor, Arizona, after a long battle of illness. Maryrose passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born on February 14, 1936 to Jesus and Rosario Ochoa.
Maryrose was born in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1954. Soon after she met and married her late husband, Fred W. Rush. They lived in Tucson and for a short time in California. After living in Tucson for many years they relocated to the White Mountains in Arizona. Mary rose and Fred lived in Show Low, Vernon, and after the death of her husband Fred she settled down in Taylor, Arizona for the remaining years of her life.
Maryrose worked for RCA and Iota Engineering while living in Tucson. While working at Iota Engineering her job was as a draftswoman specializing in electrical circuits. She was responsible for helping with the drawings and design specifications of the telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory. She would later work driving a semi-truck as part of a husband/wife team with her husband Fred who owned and operated a trucking business. After relocating to the White Mountains, Maryrose worked for SRP in St. Johns, Arizona. She worked at SRP for 18 years and then retired.
Maryrose enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and making her delicious tacos and tamales for family gatherings. To know her was to love her. Rest in peace dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother. You are forever in our hearts.
Maryrose is survived by: her Sister: Rosalie (John) Palko, her Brother: Fred (Marie) Ochoa, her Children: Brenda (Gerald) Engstrom, Sandra (Clay) Roe, Deborah (John) Armstrong, William Rush, Benjamin Rush, David (Kay) Rush, Daniel (Sally) Rush, and James (Linda) Rush. 23 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
Maryrose was preceded in death by: Father and Mother; Jesus and Rosario Ochoa, Spouse; Fred W. Rush, Grandchild; Adrianna Rush, Daughter in-law; Lisa Rush, Siblings; Ysario Ochoa, Carlos Ochoa, Olga Saufley, Delia Compton, Joe Ochoa and Roberto Ochoa.
There will be a Mass held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Snowflake Arizona, on August 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the graveside to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery, Taylor, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Rush family, Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.