Mathew Miller

Mathew James Miller of Huachuca City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Sierra Vista. He was born Sept. 2, 1982, in Phoenix.
Mathew moved from Phoenix to Show Low, when he was nine years old. He later graduated from Renaissance Academy in Show Low. In 2001, Mathew moved to Douglas, and attended Cochise College and Truck Driving School. He worked for Rutherford Diversified Industries of Sierra Vista.
Mathew was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wesley Miller III, grandparents Bill and Judy Smith of Phoenix and Archie and Vickie Burkett of Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Kristel; two sons Justin and Adam of Huachuca City; parents Charlie and Lynda Miller of Douglas; brothers Jon Miller of Phoenix and Michael (Martha) Miller of Phoenix and sister Jenifer (Josh) Evans of Douglas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mathew will be missed terribly.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ.
There will also be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Douglas Tabernacle, 1810 Louis Avenue in Douglas.
