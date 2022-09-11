Matthew S. Ford, of Pima, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 34.
Born to Marsha and Stephen Ford on November 9, 1987. Matt grew up in the Pinetop-Show Low area and attended Blue Ridge High School. He later graduated from Negaunee High School. In 2013 Matt completed his training at Northland Pioneer College and became a certified EMT. In April 2021 he married the love of his life, Samantha, beside the lake at the top of Mt. Graham. They welcomed a beautiful baby girl to their joint family in February 2022.
Matt served on multiple agencies as a firefighter and EMT. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved helping his fellow man. He was always looking for ways to show kindness to others. He loved being in nature, hunting, fishing and hiking. Matt also had a love for art and music.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Leo Allen, Vergin Harniss, and Tom Patterson; and his brother-in-law Curtis Spelce.
Beloved husband, father, brother, son, and uncle, Matt is survived by his wife, Samantha; his children, Annalee Ford and Grace Ford; step-children Landon Huish and Ellie Huish; parents, Marsha and Stephen Ford; siblings, Donna Burris (Kyle), Shannon Tuell (Lori), Janessa Kuhl (Rusty), Erin Ford; grandmother, Lois Patterson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a viewing at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Thatcher. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the memorial fund set up to help his wife with bills and upcoming expenses: http://gofund.me/aaaeed17
