Matthew S. Ford, of Pima, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 34.

Born to Marsha and Stephen Ford on November 9, 1987. Matt grew up in the Pinetop-Show Low area and attended Blue Ridge High School. He later graduated from Negaunee High School. In 2013 Matt completed his training at Northland Pioneer College and became a certified EMT. In April 2021 he married the love of his life, Samantha, beside the lake at the top of Mt. Graham. They welcomed a beautiful baby girl to their joint family in February 2022.

