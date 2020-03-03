Maudie Treadway died peacefully, in her sleep, with her son and daughter at her side. She was the faithful wife and mother of four children, Terry, Deborah, Margaret and Lois; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six.
Born in Flagstaff, Arizona to Francis and Margaret Patton into a heritage of pioneers in Northern Arizona Maudie was received in heaven by her husband, brother and parents who went ahead.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, at the Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Snowflake handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.