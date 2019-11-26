Mauretta Shumway Walker, 94, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Eagar. She was born June 28, 1925, in Shumway, the last of 10 children born to Wilson Everett Shumway and Ruth Smith Shumway.
In Shumway, Mauretta attended the one room schoolhouse and developed a lifelong love for teaching that led to her attending Arizona Teachers College in Tempe (now ASU) and her career in Phoenix for 35 years.
Mauretta married Jack Walker in 1954. Some of her favorite things in life were munching on sweets, shopping, cats, her siblings, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her daughter, Ruthann Walker (David B.) Brown; four grandchildren: Katrina Nan (David G.) Mortenson, Jacob Grant (Erin) Brown, Elizabeth Ruth (Chad) Squire, Levi Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Alice Elisabeth, Benjamin David and Ian Jack Mortenson, Susannah Elizabeth, Hannah Marie, Reece David and Davis Brown Squire; and step-children, Julie, Charles and Stan Walker.
She joins her husband Clyde Jack Walker who passed away in May of 2005, her parents, Wilson and Ruth Shumway, her brothers, Glen, Augustus, Joseph, Lyle, Blaine, Clarence and Rex Shumway and her sisters, Ruth Brooks and Gertrude Solomon.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Amity building. Interment followed the funeral services at the Shumway Cemtery in Shumway.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Mauretta’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.