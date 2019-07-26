Pearl “Maurine” Adams died July 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Clay Springs, to Oscar Lynn McMullin and Zenira Pearl Perkins McMullin. She grew up in Clay Springs along with eight brothers and sisters.
Maurine met and married Grant Burch Adams in Kanab, Utah, where they married June 23, 1951, after he returned from serving in the Marine Corps. They lived in Eagar, for a time with their two children before moving their family back to Clay Springs, where she was a stay-at-home mom. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014.
She was proceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, as well as three sons, Barney, Eric and Harold Adams.
She is survived by their children; Robert G. Adams of Tucson, Brenda Manganelli of Clay Springs, Lynette Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Adams of Clay Springs,, Gary (Lisa) Adams of Chandler, Valorie Sorrell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Arnold (Nora) Adams of San Diego, California, Jonathan (Noemie) Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada and Colin Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada; 24 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and four of her siblings.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Clay Springs with a visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral service following at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at the Clay Springs Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Adams family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
