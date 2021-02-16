Max Hartman

February 6, 2021, Max Braden Hartman, 63, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at home, after battling several severe illnesses.
Max was born October 19, 1957, in Crawford Nebraska, to Jack and Mary (Peck) Hartman. He grew up a country boy, ranching and wheat farming. He attended elementary school in Whitney, Nebraska and High School in Idaho Springs, Colorado.
On December 10, 1983 Max married Karen Lukkes. They worked the family farm until 1994, lived briefly in South Dakota, then moved to rural Arizona. Max worked at Bashas Grocery as a meat cutter for 15 years, and Walmart for 4 years. Max and Karen raised three sons, Philip, Jordan and Brendan, and four daughters, Holly, Nicole, Theresa and Elisha.
Max, an avid outdoorsman loved camping, fishing, hiking, archery, hunting, boating and skeet shooting, was a creative woodworker, and a skilled meat cutter. Being a hard worker, he enjoyed an occasional vacation during the fall of the year. He enjoyed escaping to the White Mountains of Arizona, sitting around a campfire with his family, grilling steaks, chatting, praying, stargazing, and enjoying the fresh air and quiet. He had a quick wit, tempering his orneriness with a good joke.
Max was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Karen; his seven children; eight (soon to be 10) grandchildren; sisters, Denise and Launa; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass was held on February 13, 2021 at Our Lady of the Sun Catholic Church, in El Mirage Arizona. Interment will be at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sun City.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements, where donations for funeral expenses may be sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.