Max LeRoy Norton, 77, entered into eternal rest Nov. 24, 2019, in Mesa. He was born Aug. 12, 1942, to Walter and Ethel Norton of Pima. He was one of 10 children.
Max was a long-time resident of St Johns and in recent years became a snowbird, spending winters in Globe. He was a true patriot who served in the U.S. Army with a tour overseas during the Vietnam War. He was “pure grizz” and a hard worker, but tender hearted and always had time to listen. Max enjoyed the outdoors including camping, hunting and fishing. Cribbage was a game he played regularly with anyone who would take him on.
Max is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Carolyn; children: Camela (Clinton), Robb (Barbara), Randy (Tina), Russel (Tracie), and Shannon (Don); grandchildren: Shayla, Nathan, Layci, Jessica, Miles, Randi, Ashley, Kerra, Bailey, Brianna, Daniel, Russel, and Allisa. Max was proud and blessed to have 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Arnold and Kenny.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Hazel, Edna May, Lulu, brothers: Norman, Arwood, Arthur and Albert. Also, his grandbabies Austin and Andrea.
A celebration of life honoring the incredible life of Max LeRoy Norton will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the LDS Church Stake Center, 2000 W Cleveland St. in St. Johns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.