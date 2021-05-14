Max McClain

Max McClain

Max Truman McClain,Born September 4, 1930. Max was a member of the LDS church in Show Low, Max passed unexpectedly  at his grand daughters home in Surprise AZ on December 23 2020.  Max was born in Ozark, Arkansas to Thomas Dueward McClain and Beryl Hazel McClain. Max had three brothers, Charles, Dale and Howard and two sisters Sharon and Sheila. Max had one son David and two daughters Ann and Hazel, Three step sons Barry, Tom and Robert, five grandchildren Kelly, Colleen, Sean, Charles and Victoria, twenty one great grandchildren, five step grand children, Felicia, Desirae, Justin, Garret and Lindsey, and five great step grandchildren. Max never met a stranger. He loved people and loved to visit especially with any family, he loved to barbecue and the more people the happier he was. We will all miss Max but we know he has gone to be with the Lord his children and wife Mary Martha Coplan McClain. Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the the Show Low Downtown L.D.S. Chapel.

