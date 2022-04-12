Maximus “Max” Boone entered the arms of his Loving Savior on April 3, 2022. He was born on November 28, 2003 in St. George, UT to David and Alice Boone. Within the first year of his life, his family moved to Snowflake, AZ where Max was raised until his pre-teen years. As a young boy, Max enjoyed being outside searching for arrowheads and tinkering with his Dad’s construction and shop tools. In 2014 the family moved to Bainville, MT where Max began to develop an interest in sports and enjoyed an association with a smaller community. In the Summer of 2018, the family returned to Snowflake just before the start of Max’s High School experience. As a Freshman, Max played Soccer, Basketball and Golf. He continued playing basketball the rest of his High School experience. As a senior, he competed in Track and Field as a high jumper. Max had a dynamic personality that invited smiles and laughter to those around him. He was especially known for his long blonde curly hair, contagious laugh and flamboyant footwear choices. Max was elected to his Senior Class’ Student Council as the Spirit Leader and was a staple in the crowd during most any School sporting or rally event.
Max is survived by his parents David William and Alice Marie Boone, Siblings, David Tyler Boone, Michael Boone, Madison Tomlinson, Cameron Tomlinson, Tygen Boone, “Issey” Boone, Zachary Boone, and Jaxon Boone. Grandparents James “Flake” and Carolyn Hansen Boone. Ron and Debbie Spadaro Lundberg. Grandma Pamela Starling. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Raymond Starling.
Funeral services were provided by Silver Creek Mortuary.
