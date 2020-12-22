In loving memory of Maxine Ball, age 69, who went to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2020 at Haven Health in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on March 3, 1951 in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Maxine was born to Jessie Mosby Ball and Dan Ball but raised by her two nephews, Ross and Rocky Moody. Maxine had one child who was adopted as an infant. She worked at Sunrise for many years.
She loved to cook, sew and liked to joke around when family and friends came to visit her.
A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~White Mountain Chapel, Show Low. She will be laid to rest at Seven Mile Tiapia Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
Survivors include her nephew, Ross Moddy and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
