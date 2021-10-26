Maxine Hooper

In loving memory of Maxine Joyce Hooper who passed away on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. She was 79 years old. She was born on February 27th, in Detroit, Michigan to her parents Albert Fox and June (Snell) Fox.
Maxine married Lindsey Cain in Las Vegas soon after her graduation in 1960. She was blessed with two sons. Michael Cain in 1961 and Mark Cain in 1965. Maxine and Lindsey were divorced in 1976.
Later she met and married Boone Hooper who was from Lakeside, Arizona.
She always craved knowledge and challenged herself to continue learning. She would read and watch DVDs, learning any subject that interested her. She wanted to share her knowledge and often tried to teach others life lessons.
She loved collecting antiques and collectibles and also enjoyed crafts and painting. She was happiest when she was in her home and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She appreciated all the love and support from her family, friends, and neighbors.
Maxine had a strong Christian faith. She would regularly read and study her Bible. She seemed at peace and was looking forward to beginning her new life.
She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She leaves behind many wonderful memories and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Maxine is survived by her two sons: Michael (Melinda) Cain and Mark (Rachelle) Cain; three grandsons: Seth, Caleb, and Tanner; four great grandchildren; three sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Linden Hills Family Fellowship on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
