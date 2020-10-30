Maxine Updike

Maxine Hansen Updike, 72, passed from this life Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. For 48 years she was the better half to her husband, Galen Updike. She was the mother of 5 children and grandmother to 11. All benefitted from her superior intelligence, love of art, wise support, business acumen, radiant smile, and love of her Arizona heritage. She began life on Feb. 1, 1948 and grew up in Eagar, Arizona, the only child of John Rex and Marian Udall Hansen. The beautiful mountain and high desert vistas of Eastern AZ were deeply rooted in her soul. She epitomized the values of her pioneer ancestors, and the friendliness and industry of rural Arizona.
She was valedictorian of her Round Valley High School class of 1966, and graduated from ASU, 1970 in Elementary Education. She met Galen as she worked on her Masters’ degree at BYU. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona, LDS Temple December of 1972, spending the next six months in Taipei, Taiwan where she supported her husband as he studied Mandarin, Chinese. After returning to Utah, she began her lifelong career as a mother, homemaker, volunteer choir teacher, art mentor, PTA Worker, Cub Scout leader, etc. Now with 5 children, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1983, where she continued to raise her young family to maturity. And she added to her skills as a business owner, Realtor, church leader. In her later life, with the onset of diabetes, her example of courage and perseverance in the face debilitating health issues taught us true charity.
She was predeceased by one grandchild (Violet Rose Shepherd). She is survived by her husband, her children Rinda, Nathan, Bethanne Hathcock (Nathan Jay), Russell (Larisa Lawlor), and Susan Shepherd (Shawn). Burial in Eagar AZ Arrangements: Bunkers Mortuary, Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.